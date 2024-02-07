Advertisement

Bihar Politics: After Nitish Kumar joined NDA to be sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "Today, a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this. There can be no greater defeat than no one will be believing in you as a person." Akhilesh also claimed that "BJP was never as weak during its lifetime as it is today."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has presented an alliance model to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and others should follow, a spokesperson of his party said on Sunday after JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar.

Kumar, who is likely to form a new government in Bihar with the BJP's support, told reporters in Patna that "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc INDIA.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Yadav said, "The BJP has never been so weak as it has become today. Today, a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this. There can be no greater defeat than someone not believing in you as a person." Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput alleged that the BJP and a "big section of the media" were trying to show that the INDIA grouping was broken and weak. "In the coming days, you will see the INDIA bloc getting stronger irrespective of what is happening in Bihar," he added.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeq Jamei said, "The elections that are about to be held are for saving our secular democracy. Our party leader Akhilesh Yadav has presented a model by announcing seat-sharing with the Congress and RLD." "A second round of talks with the Congress is on. Everyone should follow this to remove the BJP (from power)," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

