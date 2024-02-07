Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Akhilesh Yadav Cries 'Betrayal' As Nitish Kumar Breaks Up With RJD

"Today, a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this," said Akhilesh.

Digital Desk
akhilesh yadav
akhilesh yadav | Image:pti
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bihar Politics: After Nitish Kumar joined NDA to be sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "Today, a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this. There can be no greater defeat than no one will be believing in you as a person." Akhilesh also claimed that "BJP was never as weak during its lifetime as it is today."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has presented an alliance model to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and others should follow, a spokesperson of his party said on Sunday after JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar.

Advertisement

Kumar, who is likely to form a new government in Bihar with the BJP's support, told reporters in Patna that "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc INDIA.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Yadav said, "The BJP has never been so weak as it has become today. Today, a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this. There can be no greater defeat than someone not believing in you as a person." Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput alleged that the BJP and a "big section of the media" were trying to show that the INDIA grouping was broken and weak. "In the coming days, you will see the INDIA bloc getting stronger irrespective of what is happening in Bihar," he added.

Advertisement

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeq Jamei said, "The elections that are about to be held are for saving our secular democracy. Our party leader Akhilesh Yadav has presented a model by announcing seat-sharing with the Congress and RLD." "A second round of talks with the Congress is on. Everyone should follow this to remove the BJP (from power)," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Meta plans to label AI-generated images from OpenAI, Google, and others

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Kerala Suicide Attack: Kochi NIA Finds Accused Riyaz Aboobackar Guilty

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Toyota shares hit record high after earnings upgrade

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement