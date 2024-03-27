Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:27 IST
BREAKING: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out of Lok Sabha Race
This comes a day after Samajwadi Party's Rampur unit urged party president Akhilesh Yadav to contest the Lok Sabha elections from this constituency.
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | Image:PTI/File
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has opted out of the Lok Sabha race and will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said sources. This comes a day after Samajwadi Party's Rampur unit urged party president Akhilesh Yadav to contest the Lok Sabha elections from this constituency.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:26 IST
