"Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said. | Image: Facebook/File

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) – in a visibly-clear indication of standing firm by its initial decision of going solo in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 – declared candidates from all Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Congress on Sunday said its doors are open for an alliance till the withdrawal of nominations, while maintaining that any agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements.

In a move that is going to leave the remnants of the INDI bloc in tatters, TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the names of 42 candidates for the upcoming general election at a public rally in Kolkata.

Advertisement

"Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal," news agency PTI quoted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.

In what appears to be a utopian idea now, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also reportedly said that the Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal.

Advertisement

"The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements," Ramesh wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

The Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 10, 2024

"The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together," the post further said.

Congress and TMC leaders have been engaged in a war of words in the recent past over seat-sharing in West Bengal, with the Mamata Banerjee-led party asserting that it cannot offer more than two seats to the Congress. The Congress has two MPs from Bengal.

Advertisement

In a stark contrast to its stance, the TMC – which is a part of the INDI bloc – has on several occasions in the past, stated that the opposition parties are united in the fight against the BJP to defeat the ruling saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.