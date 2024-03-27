Advertisement

Mumbai: Hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released the list of 17 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to fore with Congress hitting out at Uddhav Thackeray camp over declaration of Mumbai North-West candidate.

Uddhav Sena, a constituent of the opposition MVA, declared 17 candidates, naming sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar's son Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West. It said it will contest a total of 22 seats in the state.

Stepping up the ante against Uddhav Sena, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam affirmed that the decision of an alliance with Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for Congress.

“Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want to attract the attention of Congress leadership to intervene, if not then break the alliance to save the party,” he added.

Open to All Options: Nirupam Warns Party

Sanjay Nirupam was looking to contest the seat as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate and has also asked the Congress to snap its ties with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for taking arbitrary decisions for Mumbai and Sangli seats.

“I will wait for a week for the Congress leadership to take a decision after which I am open to all the options,” Sanjay Nirupam said at a press conference.

He further added, “Congress party claims to take high level ground against corruption. Then why aren't they taking a high moral ground action against Amol Kirtikar.” He added that Congress workers won't work for ‘Khichdi Chor’ in the Lok Sabha elections.

Confirming the development, an ED source said Kurtikar was summoned to appear before the agency on Wednesday. The 'khichdi' scam pertains to irregularities in awarding contracts to distribute 'khichdi' to migrant workers during the Covid-19 period.

