Advertisement

Nanded: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of blocking the building of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years. Shah said the same while addressing a public rally at Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday. Further, Shah said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress in Maharashtra was like an 'auto-rickshaw with mismatching spare parts,' and it will fail to perform.

Speaking at a campaign rally for BJP candidate and sitting local MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, he also said that in the BJP-led NDA, voters have a strong nationalist option available.

Advertisement

Former Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who was Nanded MP from 2014 to 2019 and who joined the BJP earlier this year, was also present on the stage.

"There is a pseudo-Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, pseudo-NCP of Sharad Pawar and a leftover Congress in Maharashtra. These three parties are like an autorickshaw with mismatching spare parts. How will it ever perform and do anything good for Maharashtra?" the BJP leader asked.

Advertisement

"Such autorickshaws do not even have any direction and no future. This (alliance) is going to sink for sure after the elections," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Indian economy from the 11th position in the world in 2014 to the fifth position, he said, adding that if Modi gets another term, he will make India the third largest economy.

"Every vote given to Chikhalikar will also strengthen Modi's chances of becoming prime minister for the third time," Shah said.

Advertisement

The Union Home Minister also claimed that it was thanks to the BJP that Aurangabad in central Maharashtra was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. As prime minister, Manmohan Singh remained silent when terrorists from Pakistan attacked the country, while Modi conducted surgical strikes in response to such attacks, Shah said.



(with PTI inputs)