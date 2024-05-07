Amit Shah Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Urges Voters to 'Choose Govt Which Is Against Corruption' | Image:ANI

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat in the early hours of polling day.

Shah, who is seeking re-election from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, greeted his supporters, interacted with them and signed autographs as he approached the polling booth at a sub-station in Naranpura locality here.

The BJP leader, accompanied by his family, showed his inked finger and victory sign after casting his vote. The Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.

After casting his vote, he said, “Despite the scorching heat, the voting trends are very encouraging. As far as Gujarat is concerned, about 20 per cent of voting has been completed by the voters of Gujarat in just 2.5 hours.”

He further urged the voters to choose a government that will ensure stability, security, and prosperity and will make India free from poverty. "Elect a government which is against corruption, wants to eradicate poverty, wants to make a self-reliant India, wants to make a developed India and wants to take India number one in every field in the whole world."

“Today, on the occasion of this festival of democracy, I convey my best wishes to all the countrymen and appeal to them to participate in this festival of democracy,” he added.

The senior BJP leader was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah other family members as they exercised their franchise.

The voting in third phase of Lok Sabha election is underway from 7 am on Tuesday in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat. The result will be declared on June 4.