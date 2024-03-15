Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high level closed door meeting with various BJP leaders of the state, including the MoS Home Harsh Sanghvi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This comes a day before the election dates are all set to be declared. Amit Shah met with all the leaders and MLAs of the state to discuss party's strategy in Gujarat. A detailed discussion was held in the meeting over the poll strategy of the BJP. The party has planned for ‘Mission 26’ in a bid to repeat 2019 clean sweep.

“The people of Gujarat have always favoured BJP because they have seen the development that has happened in the state. They see the philosophies of the party and they reverberate with us. We know that they want the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister from Delhi and the double-engine government that we run here,” a senior BJP leader said after the meeting.

Advertisement

All of the MLAs, along with the party workers and observers and also the page Pramukh’s will be coming up with unique strategies for campaign. The margin also declared for the constituency of Gandhinagar was made to be 10 lakh votes from where Amit Shah will be contesting from for the second time. Apart from that the chief minister to also start the campaigning and will be looking at the central constituencies.