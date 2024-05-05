Advertisement

New Delhi: Exuding confidence in the NDA getting past the 400 plus mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, while being in a super exclusive conversation with Republic TV’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, stated that there is no pressure on him in achieving the target. Ahead of the third phase of polling across the country on May 7, Home Minister Amit Shah, clearly asserted that the nation has decided to give the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) another historic majority with 400+ seats. He said that on June 4, the NDA will win 400 plus seats and Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.

Amit Shah, while being on board a chopper for an aggressive multi-state poll campaign on Sunday, spoke exclusively with Republic TV’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami for the upcoming segment of Republic TV's flagship ‘Nation Wants to Know’, on issues pertaining to the BJP’s strategy in context with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and how the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) moving ahead to ensure that the 400 plus target is achieved.

Responding to the question on whether he is under pressure to take the NDA beyond 400+ mark, Shah stated that there is no pressure on him at all. Recounting the 2019 general elections campaign, he said, “There is no pressure at all. Arnab ji, you might have forgotten, I set the target of 300 for the Bharatiya Janata Party and you had asked me in Bihar that is there more pressure on me? I had asked you to call (for confirmation) me in the afternoon on the day of counting. Even today I am saying, call me in the afternoon on the day of counting. NDA will cross the 400 mark.“

Apart from talking on NDA’s 400+ target, the Union Home Minister also put his thoughts on a range of issues including the parliamentary elections, Rahul Gandhi's candidature from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency and the Congress party's apparent bid to bring in ‘Sharia Law’.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi’s performance in Rae Bareli, he said, “I can assure you that Rahul Gandhi will lose from Rae Bareli with a huge margin” as a BJP candidate will win.”

"A leader who cannot decide which seat to fight from, how can he lead the country?" Shah quipped while taking a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Gandhi has been nominated to contest the general elections from two LS seats, one from Kerala’s Wayanad and another from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli.

“From East to West and from North to South, or be it in the Northeast, the citizens from every nook and corner of the country are now feeling the excitement and the fervour to make Modi ji the prime minister of India for the third time”, Shah stressed.

