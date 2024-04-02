×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Amit Shah Has No Moral Right to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to the state.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit in the state, accusing him of discriminatory approach in clearance of drought relief funds. 

Siddaramaiah's heated remark came after Election Commission issued notice to his son Yathindra for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Amit Shah.  

The Karnataka CM asked, “Has he (Amit Shah) given a relief fund for drought? What moral rights he has to ask for votes to Karnataka people?” 

Stepping up the ante against Centre, Siddaramaiah added, “Shouldn't HDK ask for money and then tell them to come to Karnataka? Amit Shah is only the chairman. Have they given permission for Mekedatu? For Mahadayi have they given clearance? 15th Finance Commission relief provided? Upper bhadra project fund given? Why should they be voted? Amit Shah actually has no moral right.” 

He claimed that in the last five months, when Karnataka suffered the worst drought, Centre didn't release relief fund. “We gave three memorandum. I met PM and Amit Shah also. Are we begging? It's our tax money,” he added. 

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 12:46 IST

