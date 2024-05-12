Advertisement

Raebareli: Union Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, posed a set of five questions to Congress leader and the party's Lok Sabha nominee from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh - Rahul Gandhi. Shah who was present in Gandhi's stronghold of Raebareli, urged the Gandhi scion to make his stand clear on those five questions.

Triple Talaq

"I want to ask five questions publicly - triple talaq, which was abolished by Modi ji... Was it good or bad? Rahul baba, answer the people of Rae Bareli whether you want to bring back triple talaq? They were saying that they will bring it back. Today, I want to ask in the presence of the public of Rae Bareli to make (your stand) clear," Shah said.

Uniform Civil Code

"Instead of Muslim personal law, should there be a Uniform Civil Code or not? They say that they will bring (back) the Muslim personal law," he said.

Surgical Strikes

On surgical strikes, Shah said, "Modi ji conducted the surgical strikes, was it good or bad? Rahul baba raises questions on surgical strikes. (I) want to ask him, do you support the surgical strikes or not?

Ram Mandir

"I also want to ask him why you did not go to the Ram temple in Ayodhya (after 'Pran Pratishtha'). Give an answer," Shah said.

Article 370

"At last, Rahul baba should tell the people of Rae Bareli that do you support the scrapping of Article 370 or not? Rahul baba should answer these five questions," Shah said, adding that the former Congress president should seek the votes of the people of Raebareli after answering these questions.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli constituency, the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, who recently moved to the Rajya Sabha, for the last two decades. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala.

The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the constituency. Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. (with PTI inputs)