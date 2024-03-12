×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 00:42 IST

Amit Shah Slams AAP-Cong Alliance, Says PM Modi Will Return To Power With 400-Plus Seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amit Shah slams AAP-Cong Alliance
Amit Shah slams AAP-Cong Alliance | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power with 400 plus seats.

Accompanied by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Shah launched development works, including piped gas supply in 41 urbanised villages of Delhi, at an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“There are two types of people in politics — one those who deliver on what they say and the others who do the opposite. Both types of people are present in Delhi. One is Narendra Modi and the other is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has not done anything that he said,” the Union home minister said, reported by PTI.

He attacked Kejriwal over the AAP tying up with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls and said their alliance will not succeed.

“You sat on the lap of the Congress, the very same party that you accused of corruption. You are acknowledging the corruption of the Congress. You can keep on forming alliances but Prime Minister Modi will return to power with over 400 seats,” Shah asserted.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 00:42 IST

