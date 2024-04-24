Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major twist, Waris De Punjab chief Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under the National Security Act, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib as an Independent candidate, his counsel Rajdeo Singh Khalsa exclusively confirmed to Republic Media Network on Wednesday. His father Tarsem Singh, however, said he would comment on the matter only after meeting his son on Thursday while asserting that Amritpal had earlier not shown any interest in joining politics.

Soon after meeting with Singh in Dibrugarh jail today, Khalsa told Republic that he apprised Amrit Pal Singh about the people's desire to see him as a candidate in the general elections that are underway. The Waris Punjab De chief subsequently agreed to contest as an independent candidate from the Khandoor Sahib constituency.

Responding to a question on why no one from Singh's family has confirmed the report yet, Khalsa said that he can only speak on behalf of Amrit Pal Singh and his desire, and not about the family.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in April last year after the stringent NSA was invoked against him.

Singh, along with nine of his associates, are currently lodged in the Dibrugarh jail.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23 last year following a more than one-month-long manhunt.

