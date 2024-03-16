×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 16.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 16. 

On joining the saffron party, she said, "I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today."

"I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..." She added. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

