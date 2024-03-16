Advertisement

New Delhi: Famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 16.

#WATCH | Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SBFSVLjVU8 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

On joining the saffron party, she said, "I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today."

"I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..." She added.