Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 16.
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP | Image:ANI
On joining the saffron party, she said, "I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today."
"I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..." She added.
