Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: Famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 16. 

On joining the saffron party, she said, "I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today."

"I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..." She added. 

