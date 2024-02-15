Learn How To Register As An NRI Voter In India Election 2024 | Image: ANI

Elections are a gift and a day to enjoy democracy. Even if you are not living in India you have all the voting rights.

NRI voting rights enable Indian citizens residing outside the country to actively participate in India's democratic process. Overseas Indians, referred to as overseas electors, are those who meet specific criteria outlined by the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

To qualify as an NRI voter, one must:

- Reside outside India, typically due to employment, education, or other reasons.

- Retain Indian citizenship without acquiring citizenship of any other country.

- Be eligible for voter registration based on the address mentioned in their Indian passport.

Essentially, NRI voters are Indian citizens living abroad who retain the right to vote in Indian elections. However, it's essential to note that currently, they can only cast their votes in person at the polling station in the constituency where their Indian address is registered.

The eligibility criteria for NRI voters include:

- Being an Indian citizen aged 18 years or above.

- Registration to vote in the constituency in India based on the address in their passport.

- Submission of Form 6A to the registration officer.

Form 6A can be submitted either online or through postal services. The Consulate General of India specifies that Indian citizens staying abroad, who haven't acquired foreign citizenship and are 18 years or older as of January 1st of the year, can apply using Form 6A.

Accessing Form 6A:

- Visit the website of the Election Commission of India .

- Click on the Sign Up button featured on the home page.

- Fill the Email address in the given space, add captcha and then continue.

- Now a new window will appear and fill your first name, last name with a password and then confirm the password.

- After completing this you will receive an OTP on the email ID that you have given.

- Now you will be back to homepage

- Choose "New registration for overseas (NRI) electors."

- Download the form 6A or complete it online on the website.

Documents required with Form 6A:

- Recent passport-size colored photograph affixed in Form 6A, showing a clear full face against a light background.

- Photocopies of relevant passport pages containing the photo, address, signature, and valid visa endorsement if applicable.

- By adhering to these procedures and providing the necessary documentation, NRIs can exercise their voting rights and contribute to India's democratic process even while residing abroad.