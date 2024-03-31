"Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband getting lots of blessings," Sunita Kejriwal said at the rally. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a show of unity of Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, top leaders gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to hold 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, on Sunday.

Several leaders including NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren joined the rally.

Advertisement

While addressing the rally, Sunita Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sending Arvind Kejriwal to jail. She said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing?” She called her husband “a lion” and said “he cannot be kept at jail for long.”

Before reading out Arvind Kejriwal's message at the INDI bloc rally on Sunday, she said, “Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long..."

Advertisement

Sunita Kejriwal also joined the INDI bloc leaders on stage. She read out a message from her husband, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

"Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband getting lots of blessings," Sunita Kejriwal said at the rally. Reading out her husband's message, she said, "If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education.

Advertisement

"If you give opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we will build a great nation," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

