BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Announces 10 'Guarantees', Vows to Implement Them if INDI Bloc Wins

New Delhi: A day ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party announced ‘10 guarantees of Kejriwal’. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP leader vowed to implement them if INDI bloc won the elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1, listed the 10 works which will be done by them on a war-footing.

The AAP leader asked people to take a call in choosing between 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' or 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. Among the guarantees promised by the AAP are free electricity, better education facilities and better healthcare.

Free Power to Poor

The Delhi CM promised to extend the free electricity scheme implemented in Delhi and Punjab to across the country. He said if the new government is formed by the INDI bloc they they will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor in the country.

He said, “Out of the 10 guarantees, the first guarantee is that we will provide 24-hour electricity in the country. The country has the capacity to generate 3 lakh MW of electricity but the usage is only 2 lakh MW. Our country can produce electricity more than the demand. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab, we will do it in the country also. We will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor. It will cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore, we can arrange it...”

Free Education for Everyone

The second guarantee by the CM was free education for everyone. He said the condition of government schools in the country is not good and the INDI bloc will work in this sector and provide better education in govt schools than private ones. He said the funding for the proposed project will be done jointly by state and Central govts.

Kejriwal said"...Today, the condition of our government schools is not good. Our second guarantee is that we will arrange good and excellent free education for everyone. Government schools will provide a better education than private schools. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab. Rs 5 lakh crores will be required for this. State governments will give Rs 2.5 lakh crores and central government will give Rs 2.5 crore for this..."

Free Healthcare for All

In his third guarantee, he promised to enhance the facilities in the government health sector in the country. He promised to open Mohalla clinics across the country. He also ensured free treatment for all in the country.

He said, “...Today, the condition of our government hospital is not good in our country. Our third guarantee is better healthcare. We will arrange good treatment for everyone. Mohalla clinics will be opened in every village, every locality. District hospital will be converted into a Multispeciality Hospital. Every person born in this country will get free treatment. Treatment will not be done on the basis of insurance as this is a big scam. We will create infrastructure. Rs 5 lakh crore rupees will be spent on healthcare...”

Withdrawal of Agniveer Scheme

The fourth guarantee by Kejriwal had mention of ‘Nation first’ policy. Alleging that China has occupied Indian soil and the central govt is denying it, he said, they will take steps to free the land. He also announced withdrawal of Agniveer scheme if they are voted to power.

He said"...Our fourth guarantee is 'Nation first'. China has occupied our land but our central govt is denying it...There is a lot of strength in our army. All the land of the country which has been occupied by China will be freed. For this, efforts will be made at the diplomatic level on one side and the Army will be given complete freedom to take whatever steps it wants to take regarding this...A scheme like Agniveer is harmful for the army and the youth are also troubled by it. The Agniveer scheme will be withdrawn..."

Announcement Delayed Due to Arrest: Kejriwal

While making the announcement, the AAP supremo said that it was delayed due to his arrest. He said he will make sure to implement them when the INDIA alliance comes to power.

He said, “This was delayed due to my arrest but there are still many phases of elections left. I have not discussed it with the rest of the INDIA alliance but this is like a guarantee that no one will have any problems with. I take this guarantee that after the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will make sure that these guarantees are implemented..."

A day after being released from the Tihar jail on the Supreme Court order, Arvind Kejriwal hit the campaign trail on Saturday, May 11. He began the day by offering prayers at the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, after which he addressed the party workers. In his first address after release, Kejriwal deliberated upon his decision to not resign from the post of Delhi Chief Minister.

While addressing the party workers, Kejriwal spoke on different issues including his arrest by the central probe agency and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement age. On the issue of him holding the Chief Minister's post despite being lodged in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo alleged that a fake case has been fabricated to bring down the elected government of Delhi, referring to the liquor scam case. Kejriwal said that he was fighting dictatorship from jail. The apex court has asked him to surrender on June 2.