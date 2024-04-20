As BJP Backs Rupala, Rajput Leaders To Launch Fresh Stir in Rajkot From Today As Deadline Ends

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party continues to back its Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate, Parshottam Rupala, the members of the Rajput community are all set to launch fresh stir from Saturday. The Kshatriya community has been demanding cancellation of Rupala's candidature.

The community had asked the BJP to replace Rupala by Friday, which was the last date for filing nominations. All 26 seats in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7. "Since the BJP refused to replace him, a meeting of top Rajput leaders took place to ensure the party's defeat on all 26 seats in Gujarat," Rajput Coordination Committee spokesperson Karansinh Chavda told PTI.

"The BJP has taken 24 crore Rajputs for granted. If the BJP does not want Rajputs, then we too don't need them. We will try to defeat all BJP candidates in Gujarat, not just Rupala. Vote is our weapon," Chavda added. "We will support the strongest candidate against the BJP to ensure the ruling party's defeat," Chavda claimed.

Rupala had apologised for his comment but it has not cut ice with the Kshatriya community who are insisting that the BJP replace him in Rajkot.

Why are Rajputs protesting against Rupala

The Kshatriya community is angry with Rupala for his alleged statement about several Rajput rulers collaborating with the British and other foreign invaders and keeping "roti and beti" (trade and marriage) relations with them. Despite the protests that have been taking place for the past few weeks, Rupala filed his nomination from the seat on April 16.

In the fresh stir, to be launced from Saturday, the members of the community have decided to stop BJP functionaries from campaigning. Women will be sitting on relay hunger strike across the state and will interact with other communities for support. From Saturday, Rajput women will sit on relay hunger strike across Gujarat and will continue the stir till voting day on May 7, while "dharm-raths (chariots)" will be taken out in five zones against the BJP, Chavda said.

"We will interact with people. We are confident of inflicting heavy damage on the BJP in Patan, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar seats," he said.



(With inputs from PTI)