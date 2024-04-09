×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

As Eknath Khadse Heads to BJP, Daughter Says She Will Stay in Sharad Pawar's Party

Eknath Khadse, a former state cabinet minister, has said he would be returning to the BJP in a fortnight after snapping ties with the NCP (SP).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse.
NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohini Khadse, whose father and MLC Eknath Khadse is set to return to the BJP, on Monday ruled out any switch over and asserted she will remain with her current party and follow its ideology.

Eknath Khadse, a former state cabinet minister, has said he would be returning to the BJP in a fortnight after snapping ties with the NCP (SP), which he joined in 2020 post spending almost four decades in the saffron party.

Rohini Khadse, who was in Pune to attend a meeting at NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's residence at Modibaug, told reporters she is not planning any switch over.

Asked about her father's decision to go back to the BJP, she said he is competent to speak on his political move and has already clarified his stand.

"I have decided to remain with Sharad Pawar saheb and the NCP's ideology. The NCP has given us support in the last three-and-a-half years. Considering that support and the party's ideology, I can not think of leaving him. So I will remain in the party. I am here because I like the NCP's ideology. One should work where he or she finds happiness," she maintained.

Rohini Khadse said her party workers and leaders were with her.

Notably, the BJP has given ticket to Eknath Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency in Jalgaon district, from where she is the party's sitting MP.

Eknath Khadse had first resigned as a minister following allegations of irregularities in a land deal in Pune district and quit the BJP in 2016. In 2020, he joined the undivided NCP after differences with senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is now a deputy CM.

"I have decided to go back to the BJP as it is my home. I have served the party for four decades. I express my gratitude towards Sharad Pawar who helped me during distress. I have spoken to BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I will join the party in New Delhi in the next 15 days," he said earlier. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

