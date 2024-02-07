Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:17 IST

As PM Modi Completes Pran Pratishta, Here's What INDI Leaders Are Doing

On the day of the Pratishtha event of Ram Lalla, many have organised their own events in respective states, while some have landed in trouble.

Digital Desk
What are INDI Alliance Leaders Doing?
What are INDI Alliance Leaders Doing? | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ayodhya: Many INDI alliance parties, including Congress, Trinamool and DMK among others, have decided to skip the grand Ram Mandir mega ceremony today. While some have questioned the timing of inaugurating an "incomplete temple" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, many others have dubbed it as a "political event" and stated that they can visit the Ram Mandir at any point of time. On the day of the Pratishtha event of Ram Lalla, many have organised their own events in respective states, while some have landed in trouble. Let's take a look:


Rahul Gandhi's Dharna In Front of Assam Shrine

Denied entry, Congress' Rahul Gandhi, who is on the first leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was stopped at the iconic Sankardeva shrine. During a law and order crisis all can go to the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva but only ''Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', the Gandhi scion cried foul in Nagaon. Gandhi was stopped at Haibargaon enroute to the sattra (Sankardeva's birthplace) where he along with senior Congress leaders and supporters staged a dharna while party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to the birthplace to resolve the issue.

After they returned, Gandhi told reporters that he believes in the philosophy of Sankardeva as ''we also believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred''. "He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him'', he said.

Gandhi said they had received an invitation to visit Sankardeva's birthplace on January 11 but ''on Sunday we were told that there is a law and order situation'', he added. "This is strange as there is a law and order situation in the area, but Gaurav Gogoi and all can go but only Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', he said.

"I don't know, there may be some reasons but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity. It is my belief that both Assam and entire nation should follow the path shown by Sankardeva'', he said.

Supreme Court Turns Into Battleground as DMK-BJP Spar Over Ram Mandir During Pran Pratishtha

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Udhayanidhi said that he doesn't support the Ram Mandir coming up after "demolishing a mosque." Alleging that the ruling DMK wasn't allowing the live telecast of the consecration ceremony, the state unit of BJP moved Supreme Court. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also accused the Stalin government of banning the live telecast.  "Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action," Ms Sitharaman posted on X.

Directing the Tamil Nadu government not to ban the live telecast, the apex court said that permission can't be rejected on the sole ground that other communities are living in the locality.

Mamata Banerjee Holds 'All-Faith Rally' in Bengal

Preaching religious diversity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a rally, starting from Kolkata's revered Kalighat Kali Mandir and visited all the other religious sites, including churches, mosques and gurudwaras in the city. Hitting out at BJP, Mamata's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the religion he follows hasn't taught him "hatred, violence and the dead bodies of innocents".

The state BJP said such a statement when the country was awaiting the consecration ceremony was made out of "hopelessness".

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Ram Mandir
