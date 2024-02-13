Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

As Ashok Chavan Joins BJP, Questions Arise Over 'Once Graft-Tainted' Leader's Political Legacy

The 65-year-old politician, who's rather infamous for being ‘graft-tainted’, was warmly welcomed into the BJP-fold at the party's Mumbai office.

Digital Desk
Ashok Chavan
The 65-year-old politician, who's rather infamous for being ‘graft-tainted’, was warmly welcomed into the BJP-fold at the party's Mumbai office. | Image:PTI (File photo)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: As Lok Sabha 2024 elections draw closer, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday switched political sides by joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai, just a day after he parted ways with the Congress in the state – a party he was associated with, for nearly four decades. The 65-year-old politician, who's rather infamous for being ‘graft-tainted’, was warmly welcomed into the BJP-fold at the party's Mumbai office in the presence of key figures, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Son of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Home Minister SB Chavan, Ashok's decision to align with the BJP emerges amid speculation that he might be given the Rajya Sabha ticket, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

Responding to a question on whether he had received any communication from the Congress top brass – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chavan chose to evade a direct response.

'Adarsh Scam Was a Political Mishap; It's a Non-issue Now'

Addressing concerns raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut regarding the Adarsh scam, Chavan defended himself, stating, “The Bombay High Court's decision favoured me. I view it as a political mishap. Although certain agencies have contested the court's ruling, I have endured enough and consider it a non-issue now.”

'Ashok Chavan's RS Nomination Will Amount to Disrespecting Martyred Soldiers'

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray also raked up the Adarsh housing scam to target Chavan, saying, “If the BJP sends him to the Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting martyred soldiers”.

Earlier during the day, Thackeray again took a jibe at Chavan and said that instead of going to the BJP, he should have gone and met with the farmers in Marathwada, who have been affected by the unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm.

Advertisement

Addressing a public rally at Sonai in Ahmednagar district, Thackeray reportedly said that the Adarsh scam was forgotten, but Chavan's recent political move has brought it back into limelight.

Ashok Chavan's involvement in the Adarsh Housing Society scandal, where a high-rise structure was allegedly erected on a disputed land without due approvals, has been a contentious issue.

Advertisement

Despite speculations linking the scandal to his exit from the Congress, Chavan has maintained that his decision was self-directed and not influenced by any past controversies.

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

2 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

4 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

6 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

6 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

20 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

20 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

20 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

20 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

20 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

20 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers’ Protest: Punjab Fears Diesel, Gas Scarcity as Supply Take a Hit

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. UWW lifts suspension on WFI, keeps 3 conditions

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Kuldeep offers MASSIVE update on player for IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Chavan Joins BJP: Will Graft Cast Shadow on His New Political Chapter?

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  5. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement