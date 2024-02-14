English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Exclusive/ Congress Today Has Been Hijacked by Anti-national Forces, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the BJP leader's role in “breaking the Congress” in Assam.

Kriti Dhingra
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just around the corner, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, and the duo discussed the senior BJP leader's role in “breaking the Congress” in the northeastern state, in the run up to general elections. Asserting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "won't find a candidate to field from Assam”, Sarma said, “Rahul won't find a candidate to contest in Assam as the Congress party, in today's time, has been hijacked by the anti-national forces”. 

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi is “out to destroy the social and economic fabric of our society”, the BJP leader further claimed that the Congress today "has been taken over by tukde tukde gang". The Assam CM went on to emphasize, "Today's Congress is now actively involved with the anti-national forces, and he [Rahul Gandhi] is trying to encourage anarchy".

Advertisement

Underlining that the Congress –  as a party –  'is not the same anymore', Sarma told Republic, "In Earlier days, the Congress was encouraged by the Gandhian ideology. But today, in every Congress yatra, you will hear all kinds of new slogans that were originally raised in the JNU... they [Congress party] have now moved away from the Gandhian principles to follow the Left-style of politics".

Exuding confidence that more Congress MLAs are in queue to Join the BJP, Sarma stated “Today, four MLAs came to my office and said we are very, very happy with PM Modi's style-of-governance, and the level of development that has taken place under his leadership”. Expressing hope that “all regional parties will understand that there's no premium in joining the Congress”, the chief minister, in strong remarks, asserted, "These [upcoming] elections should be the final nail in the coffin for the Congress party".

In Assam, the BJP has been enriched by the people joining in from different parties, he added.

Advertisement

Congress MLAs Flocking To ‘Join Government’ in Assam

Congress MLAs –  Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das –  have decided to “join the government”, Sarma – who heads a BJP-led government in the state – had said earlier during the day.

Advertisement

Both the legislators – Purkayastha, the former working president of the opposition party and Das, a former minister in the Tarun Gogoi government – were welcomed by Sarma at the chief minister's chamber inside the Assembly complex as the Budget Session of the House was underway.

Purkayastha, who has been in the Congress-fold for several decades, was elected from the Karimganj North constituency in Karimganj district during Assembly polls in 2021. Das, on the other hand, was a former minister in Tarun Gogoi's government, who'd won the Assembly polls from the Mangaldoi seat in 2021.

Advertisement

Welcoming the duo to the saffron party, Sarma had said, "Showing faith in the Narendra Modi-led central government, these Congress MLAs have decided to support the government. For all public welfare programmes and constructive works, they will support both state and central governments." 

Noteworthily, the latest shift in political alignments in Assam comes in the backdrop of two other Congress MLAs –  Sashi Kanta Das and Siddeque Ahmed –  extending their "support to the [BJP] government" in the recent past.

Advertisement

The BJP's official strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly stands at 61, while its allies UPPL and AGP have  seven and  nine MLAs respectively. 

In the Opposition, however, the Congress party's strength is 27, the AIUDF has 15 members, the BPF has three while the CPIM has one MLA. Additionally, there is one Independent legislator.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

19 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement