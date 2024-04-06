Advertisement

Sivsagar: As Lok Sabha elections 2024 approaching all party leaders and party members are gearing up with political rallies and meetups.

A video of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in this order is trending on social where he can be seen grooving and dancing with party workers and supporters during a party meeting in Assam's Sivsagar district.

The chief minister was in jolly mood clapping and dancing, fueling up energy in BJP party workers and supporters during the rally. The supporters on the other hand were enjoying the company of BJP chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the same energy and enthusiasm.

Assam CM Dance Video:

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dances with people during a public meeting in Sivasagar#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/nlzIAWFsW0 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

This is not the first time when Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in news for his jolly behaviour. He has always been in news for his public appearances, fiery speeches and confident personality.

He is quiet popular among the youth population of Assam for his style and appearances.