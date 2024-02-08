Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Assam CM Himanta’s Crack on INDI Alliance Meeting, Calls it Soap Opera

The Assam chief minister said that in the alliance, one would be upset in the morning and another in the evening.

Abhishek Tiwari
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at the INDI Alliance. | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took a jab at the INDI Alliance virtual meeting that concluded on the same day, saying that the meetings of the alliance is a soap opera, which is entertaining people across the country. 

Referring to the meetings called by the party’s of the INDI Alliance as an episode of the daily soap, he added that the INDI Alliance will keep providing entertainment to the people in the future as well. 

Advertisement

Talking to the media personnel on Saturday, the Assam chief minister said that in the alliance, one would be upset in the morning and another in the evening. 

INDI Alliance is against just one person, PM Modi, says Assam CM 

“This alliance is not an organic alliance with any policy and it has no value or any long-term impact. This alliance is against just one person, PM Modi,” Assam CM Himanta said.  

BJP president JP Nadda too took a swipe at the opposition bloc, saying it is a virtual alliance which is doing virtual meetings as a mere formality and that its leaders' two-point agenda is to save their families and properties.

Advertisement

Nadda further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for a developed India, empowering the youth, farmers and women, and removing poverty, while the opposition stands for removing PM Modi.

"A virtual alliance will do virtual meetings only. It will do so for the sake of formalities," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, in the day, the leaders of INDI Alliance met virtually to decide on the seat sharing issue. 

Talking to the news agency ANI, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "It was a good meeting. Out of 12 parties, 10 attended the meeting. Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav could not attend the meeting. Seat sharing was discussed. It has been directed to all the constituents of the INDI Alliance to take up the seat-sharing negotiations and to conclude them as early as possible.” 

Advertisement

“There was a discussion on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. There was a discussion on the question of the chairperson and convener. Kharge's name was proposed as chairperson and was agreed upon,” Raja said, adding that during the discussion on the name of Convernor, Nitish Kumar denied saying that he was not an aspirant. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

