×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Assam Government Declares Localised Public Holidays On Polling Dates

The Assam government on Monday announced localised public holidays in respective constituencies during the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Government Declares Localised Public Holidays On Polling Dates
Assam Government Declares Localised Public Holidays On Polling Dates | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced localised public holidays in respective constituencies during the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The notification, issued by an order of the governor, announced public holidays on April 19, 26, and May 7 in areas where polling is scheduled on those dates under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

Advertisement

In the first phase on April 19, polling will be held in five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

The second phase on April 26 will see polling in another five seats: Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon, and Darrang-Udalguri.

Advertisement

The remaining four constituencies – Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Kokrakhjar – will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

All government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the constituencies will remain closed on polling days, the General Administration Department order said. 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

a few seconds ago
Meta

Meta to include PTI

a few seconds ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

10 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

11 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

11 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

11 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

11 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

15 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

18 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

19 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

20 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Auto Sales Data

22 minutes ago
Ola registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Auto sales data

24 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams strategy

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo