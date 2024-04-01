Advertisement

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced localised public holidays in respective constituencies during the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The notification, issued by an order of the governor, announced public holidays on April 19, 26, and May 7 in areas where polling is scheduled on those dates under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

In the first phase on April 19, polling will be held in five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

The second phase on April 26 will see polling in another five seats: Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon, and Darrang-Udalguri.

The remaining four constituencies – Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Kokrakhjar – will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

All government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the constituencies will remain closed on polling days, the General Administration Department order said.