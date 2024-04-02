×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Azad To Contest From Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag -Rajouri constituency, his party DPAP said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Azad To Contest From Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat
Azad To Contest From Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag -Rajouri constituency, his party DPAP said. Azad left the Congress in 2022, ending his five-decade-long association with the party, and floated his own political outfit-Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

"Today the core committee of DPAP met and we have decided that (party president) Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Anantnag-Rajouri seat," DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin told reporters here.

Advertisement

This will be the first Lok Sabha election for Azad after he lost from Udhampur constituency in 2014 to BJP leader Jitendra Singh.

On the possibility of an alliance with the Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari, Mohiuddin said no progress has been made on that front.

Advertisement

"We are short of time and there was not much headway in talks. So it is better they do their bit and we do ours. They were not in any case interested in Anantnag seat," he added.

Mohiuddin said candidates for other Lok Sabha Seats in Kashmir will be decided in due course. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a minute ago
Government bonds

Government bond yields

a minute ago
Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

2 minutes ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

2 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

9 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

12 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

14 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

16 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

19 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

19 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

20 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

20 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

23 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

24 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Renault

Renault to develop

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo