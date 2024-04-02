×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Breaks Down Publicly as BJP Denies Her Lok Sabha Ticket | WATCH

Shanghamitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, failed to hide her emotions as she was denied a ticket by the BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Breaks Down Publicly as BJP Denies Her Lok Sabha Ticket
Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Breaks Down Publicly as BJP Denies Her Lok Sabha Ticket | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: With the election buzz intensifying, imagine the rollercoaster of emotions for candidates eagerly awaiting news of their ticket to contest. It's like standing on a precipice, feeling the thrill of possibility and the fear of disappointment all at once.

In a recent incident in Badaun, Shanghamitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, failed to hide her emotions as she was denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the upcoming elections from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. A video showing Maurya's emotional outburst on stage before the BJP's 'Prabudh Jan Sammelan' programme has been doing rounds on social media. Watch the video. 

Advertisement

For the unversed, the BJP, in an unexpected twist, this time fielded Durvijay Shakya over Shanghamitra Maurya for the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. The tension was palpable as Maurya, alongside other leaders, anxiously awaited the arrival of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Prabudh Jan Sammelan. Emotions ran high as Maurya broke down on stage. However, she quickly managed to control herself.   

Advertisement

On the other hand, Unmesh Patil, BJP MP from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra who also failed to get a party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, sparking speculation about his future political move.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the ticket to Patil and replaced him with Smita Wagh from the Jalgaon parliamentary constituency.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Raut, Patil said, "All your questions will be answered in detail, but today is not the appropriate day for it." Patil said he and Raut have been colleagues in Parliament and he wanted to have a dialogue with the latter. His meeting with Raut was only an attempt to protect the friendship that goes beyond politics, he added. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a minute ago
Government bonds

Government bond yields

2 minutes ago
Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

2 minutes ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

2 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

10 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

12 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

14 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

16 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

19 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

20 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

20 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

20 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

23 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

24 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Renault

Renault to develop

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo