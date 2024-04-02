Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Breaks Down Publicly as BJP Denies Her Lok Sabha Ticket

Advertisement

New Delhi: With the election buzz intensifying, imagine the rollercoaster of emotions for candidates eagerly awaiting news of their ticket to contest. It's like standing on a precipice, feeling the thrill of possibility and the fear of disappointment all at once.

In a recent incident in Badaun, Shanghamitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, failed to hide her emotions as she was denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the upcoming elections from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. A video showing Maurya's emotional outburst on stage before the BJP's 'Prabudh Jan Sammelan' programme has been doing rounds on social media. Watch the video.

बदायूं सांसद संघमित्रा मौर्य मंच पर रो रहीं हैं।



BJP ने उनका टिकट काट दिया है। pic.twitter.com/ELYLDebHLz — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) April 2, 2024

For the unversed, the BJP, in an unexpected twist, this time fielded Durvijay Shakya over Shanghamitra Maurya for the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. The tension was palpable as Maurya, alongside other leaders, anxiously awaited the arrival of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Prabudh Jan Sammelan. Emotions ran high as Maurya broke down on stage. However, she quickly managed to control herself.

On the other hand, Unmesh Patil, BJP MP from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra who also failed to get a party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, sparking speculation about his future political move.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the ticket to Patil and replaced him with Smita Wagh from the Jalgaon parliamentary constituency.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Raut, Patil said, "All your questions will be answered in detail, but today is not the appropriate day for it." Patil said he and Raut have been colleagues in Parliament and he wanted to have a dialogue with the latter. His meeting with Raut was only an attempt to protect the friendship that goes beyond politics, he added.