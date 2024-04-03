×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:14 IST

'Baghel Can Break Modi’s Head': Another Congress Leader Insults PM; BJP Retorts

Bhupesh Baghel’s close aide Charan Das Mahant made brazen statements advocating for a "stick-wielding" individual capable of confronting PM.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Bhupesh Baghel
'Baghel Can Break Modi’s Head': Another Congress Leader Insults PM; BJP Retorts | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s close aide Charan Das Mahant, ignited a firestorm of controversy with his inflammatory comments during a campaign rally in Rajnandgaon on Tuesday. Mahant, while campaigning for Bhupesh Baghel, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Rajnandgaon seat, made brazen statements advocating for a "stick-wielding" individual capable of confronting Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Former Chhattisgarh assembly speaker and the current leader of opposition in the state, Congress’s Charan Das Mahant exclaimed, “We need a stick-wielding man. Someone who can break Modi’s head. Someone who can trouble him day and night and send him to China.”

Watch Charan Das Mahant’s controversial remark on PM 

BJP hits back, speaks on Congress’ mindset

The remarks immediately drew condemnation, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai rebuking Mahant's rhetoric, stating, “The Congress mindset thinks of hitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a stick. I am telling you, I am Modi’s parivar (family). If you have the courage, then hit me first.”

Lok Sabha elections 

The Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh is scheduled in three phases, including Rajnandgaon on April 26. Moreover the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel faces a tough task as the winning margin in the seat for the BJP during the 2019 elections was 1.19 lakh. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:14 IST

