New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s close aide Charan Das Mahant, ignited a firestorm of controversy with his inflammatory comments during a campaign rally in Rajnandgaon on Tuesday. Mahant, while campaigning for Bhupesh Baghel, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Rajnandgaon seat, made brazen statements advocating for a "stick-wielding" individual capable of confronting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Chhattisgarh assembly speaker and the current leader of opposition in the state, Congress’s Charan Das Mahant exclaimed, “We need a stick-wielding man. Someone who can break Modi’s head. Someone who can trouble him day and night and send him to China.”

Watch Charan Das Mahant’s controversial remark on PM

BJP hits back, speaks on Congress’ mindset

The remarks immediately drew condemnation, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai rebuking Mahant's rhetoric, stating, “The Congress mindset thinks of hitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a stick. I am telling you, I am Modi’s parivar (family). If you have the courage, then hit me first.”

Lok Sabha elections

The Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh is scheduled in three phases, including Rajnandgaon on April 26. Moreover the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel faces a tough task as the winning margin in the seat for the BJP during the 2019 elections was 1.19 lakh.