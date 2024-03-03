English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 18:59 IST

'Bansuri Swaraj Fought for Anti-National Powers In Court,' Says AAP, BJP Candidate Hits Back

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the BJP for naming late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri from the New Delhi constituency.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the BJP for naming late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri from the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, claiming she had represented "anti-national powers" in court, while she hit back at Delhi's ruling party over their choice of candidate from the seat.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that Bansuri represented Lalit Modi, a fugitive, from 2012 to 2014 in courts of law.  

“She should apologise to the people of the country for taking up such cases. The BJP must replace her,” the AAP Minister added.

The BJP on Saturday released the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Bansuri from the New Delhi constituency.

"Bansuri Swaraj has replaced Meenakshi Lekhi from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. She has represented anti-national powers in courts of law. She (Swaraj) represented the Chandigarh mayor who was elected by cheating in the recent mayoral polls. She has represented Lalit Modi, a fugitive, from 2012 to 2014 in courts of law," Atishi alleged.

Bansuri Swaraj Hits Back At AAP

Hitting back, Swaraj questioned the AAP on its choice of candidate, who was allegedly beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

Responding to the AAP's allegations, she said, "I would like to ask the AAP -- why have you fielded a candidate who was beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar yesterday (Saturday)?" "They have named a candidate who is not liked by his own party members. They can put allegations against us but people will give them a reply in the elections," she said.

The AAP has named Somnath Bharti as its candidate from the New Delhi seat.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:59 IST

