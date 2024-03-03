English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansurai Swaraj: All You Need to Know About the LS Elections Debutante

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late BJP leader and former MEA, Sushma Swaraj, will run on the BJP ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Reported by: Nishtha Narayan
Sushma Swaraj with daughter Bansuri
बेटी बांसुरी के साथ सुषमा स्वराज | Image:X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Bharatiy Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj, will run on a BJP ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Bansuri will be contesting from the New Delhi seat for the saffron party. 

A noteworthy Supreme Court of India advocate, Bansuri Swaraj made her transition from a legal career to the domain of political leadership. At 40, Bansuri has held significant roles in her legal career spanning over 16 years. She has served as additional advocate general for Haryana and also boasts of a flourishing private legal practice since 2007. 

Bansuri has studied in prestigious institutes such as Oxford University of Law and University of Warwick England. She has pursued English literature from University of Warwick, England. 

Bansuri's BJP affiliation 

Bansuri's political orientation commenced when she was appointed as co-convener of the legal cell of the BJP in Delhi in 2023.  Notably, Bansuri's name was listed prominently in the BJP's initial list of contenders for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, next to names like senior Union ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bansuri is also a resounding critic of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. Bansuri's massive vocal criticism of Arvind Kejriwal has gained attention in the political circles. 

In the year 2023, when Bansuri formally entered Indian politics. she termed her mother Sushma Swaraj as her inspiration. She said, “In my previous life, I must have done some good karma for Sushma Swaraj to be my mother. She is my inspiration and my guiding light. As of now, my responsibility is that of a con-convener of the BJP Delhi Legal Cell and I shall be focusing on discharging this responsibility.”

"I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'Pradhan Sewak' for the third time. I want to thank Sangathan Mahamantri Pawan Rana, Jay Panda, my elder sister Alka Gujjar and every single BJP worker who have bestowed this opportunity on me," she stated. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:34 IST

