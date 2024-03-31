×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Baramati Showdown With Sunetra Pawar a BJP Ploy to Finish Off Sharad Pawar: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule claimed that

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar
Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: Supriya Sule, a Lok Sabha MP from the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), told PTI on Sunday that the fight between her and sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati constituency is a ploy by the BJP to finish off NCP founder and her father Sharad Pawar. She emphasised that this intra-family showdown in Baramati will not affect her respect for Sunetra Pawar who she claimed was “like a mother” to her. 

This Pawar family match comes as a result of a split in the NCP last year when Ajit Pawar parted ways with Senior Pawar and sided with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. Baramati goes to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Advertisement

While speaking to PTI, claimed that the Pawar vs Pawar competition in Baramati is “against the Pawar family and Maharashtra,”

Sule expressed sadness over BJP's involvement in "dirty politics" in Maharashtra and in their family matters. “Let bygones be bygones, but for me, my sister-in-law, whom we call 'vahini' in Marathi, will remain in the position of mother, and my respect for her will remain as before,” she said.

Advertisement

The Baramati constituency in Pune district comprising Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasla assembly segments has been a bastion of Sharad Pawar since the 1960s.

Ajit Pawar has been an MLA from Baramati since 1991, with his victory in 2019 being among the most crushing in the state's poll history.

Advertisement

It was Ajit Pawar, the sitting MLA from the Baramati assembly segment, who used to play a key role in Sule's victory in the past polls by ensuring that the vote bank of the Pawars remained unaffected.

Besides Sule, Sharad Pawar (83) has also been touring the constituency and holding meetings with various groups to leave nothing for chance.

Advertisement

Polls to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live

a few seconds ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Big Attack on Pak Forces

11 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman declaration

11 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

12 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal On Vijay

14 minutes ago
RCB fan

RCB fan inks tattoo

16 minutes ago
CBI Records Statement of Family of JK Man Tricked Into Fighting For Russian Army

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

17 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

18 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

5 Fastest balls in IPL

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Star Campaigners of Cong

23 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

35 minutes ago
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Ban's missed catch

40 minutes ago
Milk

Reuse Old Milk

41 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

an hour ago
Two Arrested For Killing Para-Badminton Player Over Money Matter

Para-Badminton Player

an hour ago
Charges against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case

CBI Custody Extension

an hour ago
Almond cake

Patiala

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. YouTube Music web app launches offline downloads

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo