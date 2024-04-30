Advertisement

Barrackpore Lok Sabha Elections: The electoral fight in the high-profile Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency will be two-cornered with TMC and BJP candidates in fray.

The factors influencing the elections have been repeated at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas where Arjun Singh entered the fray on BJP symbol after being denied TMC ticket, mirroring events from five years ago when he switched to the BJP from Trinamool to win the 2019 polls only to jump back to the TMC three years later.

Advertisement

Ahead of crossing over again to the BJP in March this year, Singh told that he felt ‘betrayed’ after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to show faith in him.

Instead the TMC fielded Naihati MLA and state Minister Partha Bhowmick, a debutant in parliamentary politics, from the segment to take on the BJP pick.

Advertisement

Barrackpore Demographic Details

The Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 42 seats in West Bengal, consistes of seven assembly seats including Amdanga, Barrackpur, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal and Noapara.

Advertisement

The total number of voters in the seat is estimated at 14 lakh, according to the 2019 Election Commission data. The Barrackpore seat falls under general category and is not reserved for any specific category.

Barrackpore 2019 Lok Sabha Result Year Party Name Result Margin Vote Share 2009 TMC Winner 56024 49.27% 2014 TMC Winner 206773 45.59% 2019 BJP Winner 14857 42.82%

The empire of jute mill has more than half of the voters from the working class and around 35 per cent of them speak Hindi language, giving advantage to the incumbent BJP MP Arjun Singh. The polling in Barrackpore Lok Sabha will be held in the fifth phase on May 20. The result for the barrackpore seat will be announced on June 4.

Advertisement



