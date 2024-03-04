English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Battle of Varanasi: Congress Mulls Satyapal Malik to Take on PM Modi, Say Reports

Amid speculations on Congress' candidate for the Varanasi seat, the party is likely to field Satyapal Malik to take on PM Modi.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Battle of Varanasi: Congress Mulls Satyapal Malik to Take on PM Modi, Say Reports
Battle of Varanasi: Congress Mulls Satyapal Malik to Take on PM Modi, Say Reports | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid speculations on Congress' candidate for the Varanasi seat, the party is likely to field Satyapal Malik, former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, against the BJP candidate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to reports.

It added that during internal survey of candidates for Lok Sabha seats, the Congress's central committee received Malik's name in the feedback as suggestion. However, no official statement regarding the candidature of Malik from the Varanasi seat has been issued by the Congress. 

Advertisement

According to sources, Congress leader and former MP Rajesh Mishra has opted out of the Lok Sabha race, triggering speculations around Malik's candidature from the Varanasi seat. 

Remarking on the development, SP leader Athar Jamal Lari said that Varanasi seat of Uttar Pradesh is with the Congress under seat-sharing agreement made within INDI bloc. 

Advertisement

“An appeal will be made to the Congress to field former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Malik from Varanasi,” he added. 

Varanasi: Massive Defeat for Congress in 2019 

In the Lok Sabha polls 2019, PM Modi contested against Ajay Rai and won by record-breaking 6,74,664 votes. The Prime Minister, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, defeated Ajay Rai by securing 5, 81,022 votes.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party declared their seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in a crucial breakthrough for the opposition INDIA bloc. While Congress will fight on 17 of the 80 seats, including the Varanasi seat, the Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies will contest the rest of 63 seats.

Advertisement

PM Modi Heads to Varanasi Again

Following BJP's late-night Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on February 29, chaired by PM Modi, the saffron party released its first list of 195 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Advertisement

Naming PM Modi for the Varanasi seat, the list featured name of several high-profile leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat. 

Announcing the list, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government for the third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a much bigger mandate. 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

4 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

5 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

7 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

7 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

7 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton, to join US club

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Aditi Bhatia Welcomes New Swanky Car Mercedes Benz | Watch

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. India eye SAFF U16 Women's C'ship final berth in Bangladesh clash

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. India Committed to Wellbeing of Tamil Community in Sri Lanka: Envoy

    World17 minutes ago

  5. Services serve Railways a 2-0 defeat to march into semi-finals

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo