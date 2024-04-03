Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:26 IST
'Battling Cancer For Last 6 Months': BJP MP Sushil Modi Says He Won't Contest Lok Sabha Polls
The 72-year-old MP earlier served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from July 2017 to November 2020.
New Delhi: Sushil Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has backed out of the Lok Sabha race stating his diagnosis of cancer. The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 3, when Modi on X shared the news.
The 72-year-old MP post read, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party."
The 72-year-old former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in his post also said that he announced that "the time had come to tell people".
The Rajya Sabha MP further expressed gratitude to the country, Bihar and the party.
