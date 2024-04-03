Advertisement

New Delhi: Sushil Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has backed out of the Lok Sabha race stating his diagnosis of cancer. The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 3, when Modi on X shared the news.

The 72-year-old MP post read, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party."

पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा ।

PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है ।

देश, बिहार और पार्टी का सदा आभार और सदैव समर्पित | — Sushil Kumar Modi (मोदी का परिवार ) (@SushilModi) April 3, 2024

The 72-year-old former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in his post also said that he announced that "the time had come to tell people".

The Rajya Sabha MP further expressed gratitude to the country, Bihar and the party.