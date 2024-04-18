Advertisement

New Delhi: BJP has slammed the Trinamool Congress over its poll promise of repealing Citizenship Amendment Act and halting NRC and Uniform Civil Code. The BJP questioned that if UCC and CAA are implemented in entire country, why the same shouldn't happen in West Bengal.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul asked the Trinamool Congress if it considers West Bengal a part of India, how can it speaking of repealing a pan-India law. “If UCC gets implemented in the whole country, it will be implemented in West Bengal also. West Bengal is a part of this country,” said Paul while speaking to ANI.

BJP's Medinipur Lok Sabha candidate Agnimitra Paul said, “Amit Mitra said that they will stop NRC, do you have some disease? Because we never spoke about NRC so when did you start lying like your supremo? We will implement CAA, we did not speak about NRC so don't spread information to the public. You said that you won't let CAA get implemented, who are you to stop that? If CAA has been implemented in the whole country, the same will happen in West Bengal also.”

TMC 's Poll Manifesto

Trinamool Congress in its poll manifesto, released on Wednesday, has promised to repeal CAA and halt NRC and UCC implementation.

Christened 'Didir Shopoth' (Didi's pledges), the TMC promised to provide guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured minimum support price for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students, among other initiatives, to uplift the living standards of the masses in its poll manifesto.

Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Dr Amit Mitra says, "NRC will be stopped. UCC will not be implemented across the country. The BJP is destroying the basic structure of democracy. Our leadership when they went to Delhi was humiliated. We will be fighting against all of these major issues..."

