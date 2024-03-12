×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Dearness Allowance Hiked for Government Employees in Karnataka

The DA for Karnataka government employees has been raised from 38.75 percent to 42.5 percent of their basic pay.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Dearness Allowance Hiked for Government Employees in Karnataka
Dearness Allowance Hiked for Government Employees in Karnataka | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced a significant hike in dearness allowance (DA) on Tuesday, just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The DA for Karnataka government employees has been raised from 38.75 percent to 42.5 percent of their basic pay, with the adjustment also applicable to pensioners. This increase of 3.75 percentage points is estimated to incur an annual expenditure of Rs 1,792.71 crore. Effective from January 1, 2024, the fresh DA hike aims to mitigate the impact of inflation and rising living costs on employees' financial well-being. Additionally, the state government has augmented DA for staff covered under UGC/AICTE/ICAR and NJPC pay scales, raising it by four percentage points from 46 percent to 50 percent.

Previous DA hike in October 2023 

This latest adjustment follows a previous DA hike in October 2023, when the rate escalated from 35 percent to 38.75 percent. 

The decision to enhance DA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is seen as a strategic move by the ruling Congress party. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

