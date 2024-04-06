A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India | Image: Freepik

The biggest festival of Indian democracy, the general elections are around the corner and the whole country is excited for this. The first phase of this Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is on April 19th whereas the 7th and final phase is on 1st June 2024. The date of counting and result was announced on June 4.

To ensure smooth and legitimate participation in the electoral process, it's imperative to carry the appropriate identification when heading to the polling booth. Here's a comprehensive guide to the acceptable identification documents for voting in India.

Following are the documents which you can take with you to vote:

EPIC (Voter ID Card): The Electors Photo Identity Card, commonly known as the Voter ID card, is one of the primary documents accepted for voting. It serves as proof of identity and citizenship.

Passport: A valid passport issued by the Government of India is another recognized form of identification for casting your vote.

Driving License: Your valid driving license issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) can also serve as a valid ID for voting.

Service Identity Cards: Employees of Central or State Government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Public Limited Companies can use their service identity cards with photographs for voting.

5. Passbooks with Photograph: Passbooks issued by banks or post offices, with your photograph affixed, are accepted as valid identification documents.

PAN Card: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card issued by the Income Tax Department is recognized as a valid ID for voting purposes.

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR: Smart cards issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the National Population Register (NPR) are accepted for voting.

MNREGA Job Card: The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) job card with a photograph is also considered a valid ID for voting.

Health Insurance Smart Card: If you possess a health insurance smart card issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme, it can serve as a valid identification document for voting.

Pension Document with Photograph: Pension documents bearing your photograph are accepted as valid identification at the polling station.

Official Identity Cards for MPs/MLAs/MLCs: The official identity cards issued to Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) can be used for voting.

Aadhaar Card: The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is accepted as a valid form of identification for casting your vote.

It's crucial to ensure that the identification document you carry is valid, up-to-date, and bears a clear photograph of you. By presenting one of these recognized ID cards at the polling booth, you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and contribute to the democratic process of India.