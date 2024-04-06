×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Beyond The Voter Id: A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India

Explore valid ID options beyond Voter ID for Indian elections, from passports to service cards, ensuring democratic participation.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India
A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The biggest festival of Indian democracy, the general elections are around the corner and the whole country is excited for this. The first phase of this Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is on April 19th whereas the 7th and final phase is on 1st June 2024. The date of counting and result was announced on June 4. 

To ensure smooth and legitimate participation in the electoral process, it's imperative to carry the appropriate identification when heading to the polling booth. Here's a comprehensive guide to the acceptable identification documents for voting in India.

Advertisement

Following are the documents which you can take with you to vote:

  • EPIC (Voter ID Card): The Electors Photo Identity Card, commonly known as the Voter ID card, is one of the primary documents accepted for voting. It serves as proof of identity and citizenship.

 

  • Passport: A valid passport issued by the Government of India is another recognized form of identification for casting your vote.

 

  • Driving License: Your valid driving license issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) can also serve as a valid ID for voting.

 

  • Service Identity Cards: Employees of Central or State Government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Public Limited Companies can use their service identity cards with photographs for voting.

 

  • 5. Passbooks with Photograph: Passbooks issued by banks or post offices, with your photograph affixed, are accepted as valid identification documents.

 

  • PAN Card: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card issued by the Income Tax Department is recognized as a valid ID for voting purposes.

 

  • Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR: Smart cards issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the National Population Register (NPR) are accepted for voting.

 

  • MNREGA Job Card: The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) job card with a photograph is also considered a valid ID for voting.

 

  • Health Insurance Smart Card: If you possess a health insurance smart card issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme, it can serve as a valid identification document for voting.

 

  • Pension Document with Photograph: Pension documents bearing your photograph are accepted as valid identification at the polling station.

 

  • Official Identity Cards for MPs/MLAs/MLCs: The official identity cards issued to Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) can be used for voting.

 

  • Aadhaar Card: The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is accepted as a valid form of identification for casting your vote.

 

It's crucial to ensure that the identification document you carry is valid, up-to-date, and bears a clear photograph of you. By presenting one of these recognized ID cards at the polling booth, you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and contribute to the democratic process of India. 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

a few seconds ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

a minute ago
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases

Atishi Questions ED

2 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni Batting Order

Hussey on MS Dhoni

5 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav

Chargesheet Against Elvis

7 minutes ago
A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India

Document For Casting Vote

12 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On Nepotism

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH fans roar for MSD

19 minutes ago
the Power of Artificial Intelligence

AI Used to Disrupt Polls?

19 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

20 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

20 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

22 minutes ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

24 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

26 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

36 minutes ago
MS Dhoni during CSK practice

CSK fans fear the worst

39 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

600 Stranded in Taiwan

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News20 hours ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo