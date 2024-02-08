Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

BIG Blow to INDI Bloc: Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Mamata to Skip Seat-Sharing Meeting

In another huge blow to the INDI alliance, top leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have decided to skip the all-important meeting.

Digital Desk
Congress
File photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In another huge blow to the INDI alliance, top leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar decided to skip the all-important virtual meeting on seat-sharing on Saturday. According to our sources, Banerjee has conveyed to the Congress that she could not attend the virtual meeting at such a short notice as there were other prior arrangements. Banerjee also informed to Congress that some other representative from TMC would attend the meeting. However, Congress has denied that. So as of now, TMC is skipping the meeting.

The leaders of INDI bloc parties discussed seat sharing in Delhi, Punjab and other states for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The last talks over seat sharing held on Monday remained inconclusive even as both the Congress and AAP leaders said talks were progressing in a positive direction. In Punjab, the state unit of Congress has clearly stated that they want to go solo. In Punjab and Delhi, the dominant party AAP is offering only half the seats to Congress as compared to the last General Elections. In Delhi, Congress was being offered only 3 out of 7 seats. While in Punjab, the AAP was willing to offer only 6 out of 13 seats.
 


 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

