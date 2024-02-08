English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

BIG TWIST: AAP Ready to Contest Punjab elections in Alliance with Congress? Know more

In Punjab, the Congress and the AAP have openly traded barbs over contesting the elections in an alliance.

Rahul Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal
Rahul Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI
Punjab: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kept its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. The AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA bloc and held discussions on Monday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The (seat-sharing) talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Till now, there has been positive discussions," he said on the sidelines of a press conference. When asked about the seats the party is willing to contest, the AAP leader said that there was "no discussion" on specific seats in these states.

The AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab. The Congress units in both the states are opposed to any truck with the AAP. In Punjab, the Congress and the AAP have openly traded barbs over contesting the elections in an alliance.

"We want to contest the elections in an alliance. In the next meeting, the talks about seats will be held. When we are in an alliance, we have to take an official stand. For that (official stand), both the parties will make their preparations and then discuss," Rai added. The Congress and the AAP discussed seat-sharing prospects for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Delhi and other states on Monday. They decided to meet again to give a final shape to the arrangements between the two key constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

