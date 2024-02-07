Advertisement

Ranchi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his newly formed state government is set to face the floor test on February 12 to prove his majority in the assembly, according to reports.

Fear of NDA-JDU Poaching Makes Congress MLAs to Flee Bihar

All but three Congress MLAs, the second-largest in the 'Mahagathbandhan,' were flown to Hyderabad amid fears of BJP-led NDA poaching, according to PTI, following the loss of power last week. AICC Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash neither confirmed nor denied the situation, the PTI report further said.

Of the 19 Congress MLAs, 16 attended a meeting with party leaders in Delhi to address concerns within the party about potential defections. The absentees, including Avidur Rehman and Manohar Prasad Singh, The reasons the absentees cited were personal. Meanwhile, Siddharth Saurav is expected to reach Hyderabad by Monday. CPI (ML) Liberation Dipankar Bhattacharya speaking about the incident showed no surprise, citing the BJP's history of poaching, but Congress sources suspect JD (United) more.

The BJP and JD(U) have an absolute majority as of now. Former Congress leader Ashok Choudhary, now with JD (U), may even rejoin the cabinet, sources disclosed.

Meanwhile,the PTI report added that 'Mahagathbandhan' sources claim plans to challenge BJP-JD(U) during the Speaker election and outreach to Jitan Ram Manjhi for potential defection. Dissatisfied JD(U) MLAs switching sides could cause a major upset. The developments add uncertainty to Bihar's political landscape.

Key Commission Dissolved Ahead of Floor Test

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government on Sunday dissolved four key commissions constituted during the previous Grand Alliance (GA) government ahead of the February 12 floor test. The commissions, including the Extremely Backward Class Commission, Mahadalit Commission, Scheduled Caste Commission, and Scheduled Tribe Commission, were dissolved with immediate effect and reconstituted in view of the change in government.

(With PTI Inputs)