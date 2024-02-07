Advertisement

Patna: As the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar hangs by a thread, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday didn't entertain Lalu Prasad Yadav even as the RJD Chief called Nitish repeatedly, as per reports. According to reports, Lalu had called Nitish five times. This comes as a huge blow to the INDI alliance in Bihar as Lalu had expressed confidence over Nitish earlier in the day and had said that he expects Nitish to do the right thing. It was Lalu who had termed Nitish 'Paltu Ram' back in 2017 when Nitish had left JDU to join NDA.

Earlier, Lalu's son and Nitish's Deputy Tejashwi Yadav decided to skip the Republic Day event at the Bihar Governor's residence, where Nitish was also present. Asked about Lalu's absence, an irate Nitish said, "Ask those who did not come." Saying that Nitish was "abused" in INDI alliance, JDU MLA Gopal Das said, "He was not respected but abused."

As per sources, Nitish is slated to join NDA by Sunday and will be sworn in as the CM again. This development has sent the INDI alliance into a tizzy with several Congress and RJD leaders, including Manoj Jha and Shivanand Tiwari among others, seeking clarity from Nitish Kumar, asking him to remove all confusion.