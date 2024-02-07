English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Bihar Crisis | Lalu Prasad Yadav Calls Nitish 5 Times, Bihar CM Doesn't Pick Up: Report

It was Lalu who had termed Nitish 'Paltu Ram' back in 2017 when Nitish had left JDU to join NDA.

Digital Desk
lalu yadav and nitish kumar
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: As the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar hangs by a thread, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday didn't entertain Lalu Prasad Yadav even as the RJD Chief called Nitish repeatedly, as per reports. According to reports, Lalu had called Nitish five times. This comes as a huge blow to the INDI alliance in Bihar as Lalu had expressed confidence over Nitish earlier in the day and had said that he expects Nitish to do the right thing. It was Lalu who had termed Nitish 'Paltu Ram' back in 2017 when Nitish had left JDU to join NDA.

Earlier, Lalu's son and Nitish's Deputy Tejashwi Yadav decided to skip the Republic Day event at the Bihar Governor's residence, where Nitish was also present. Asked about Lalu's absence, an irate Nitish said, "Ask those who did not come." Saying that Nitish was "abused" in INDI alliance, JDU MLA Gopal Das said, "He was not respected but abused."

Advertisement

As per sources, Nitish is slated to join NDA by Sunday and will be sworn in as the CM again. This development has sent the INDI alliance into a tizzy with several Congress and RJD leaders, including Manoj Jha and Shivanand Tiwari among others, seeking clarity from Nitish Kumar, asking him to remove all confusion.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: BJP's Mega Showdown in Bengaluru, Bommai Detained

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Improving ARPU to fuel growth for Bharti Airtel

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. A Look At Sidharth-Kiara's Jaisalmer Wedding On Their 1st Anniversary

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement