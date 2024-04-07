×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Modi Ki Guarantee | 'Jo Bharat Ko Aankh Dikhate The Aab Woh...': PM's Veiled Dig at Pakistan

PM Modi, taking a veiled dig at Pakistan, said that after he came to power he has ensured the ones who threatened Bharat are going around the world begging

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Image:@bjp4india/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Nawada: Talking about fulfilling several of his guarantees, PM Narendra Modi, taking a veiled dig at Pakistan, said that after he came to power he has ensured the ones who threatened Bharat are going around the world with a begging bowl. “Jo Bharat ko aankh dikhate the, ab woh aatein ke liyein bhatak rahe hai,” PM Modi said, referring to the ongoing economic and food crisis in Pakistan while ddressing an election rally in Bihar's Nawada district.

PM Modi further took a dig at the Congress for trying to corner him over fulfilling his guarantees. Launching a stinging attack on the Congress, charging that its recently released manifesto smacked of "politics of appeasement" and read as if it was brought out by the Muslim League.

Modi also lambasted AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's objection to his mention of the abrogation of Article 370 during the poll campaign in Rajasthan.

"The national president of the Congress does not hold a small post. He says what does Article 370 have to do with Rajasthan. This is the mentality of 'tukde-tukde gang'. His views are an insult to security personnel from Rajasthan, and even Bihar, who died fighting insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir and their bodies came back wrapped in the tricolour," said the PM.

"The Congress, its Bihar ally RJD and other constituents of INDIA bloc like to talk a lot about the Constitution. Why did they not implement the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Jammu and Kashmir? It could be possible only under Modi," he added.

The PM also spoke of his government's move against the "anti-women" practice of triple talaq, and alleged, "The Congress recently came out with a manifesto that appears as if it was the manifesto of Muslim League. It smacks of appeasement (tushtikaran)." "I wonder why the INDIA bloc is so hostile towards popular sentiments. They did not turn up for pran pratishtha at Ayodhya even though the temple was constructed through public donations, and not with government money. Ram Navami is approaching. Do not forget their sins," he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that "those leaders of the INDIA bloc who turned up at the temple consecration faced expulsions in their parties. These parties speak against Sanatan Dharma and advocate making south India a separate country".

"The opposition parties are so scared of Modi ki guarantee that they want me to be banned from making such promises to the people... Modi is not someone who will rest on his laurels. He is born to work hard," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

