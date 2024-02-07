Tej Pratap Yadav took a veiled jibe at Nitish Kumar saying, “Chameleon is infamous for no reason at all". | Image: PTI

New Delhi: With the Janata Dal United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar tendering resignation this morning, political circles are abuzz with leaders from the major political parties, especially the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – which has regional stronghold in the state of Bihar – leaving no stone unturned to take veiled digs at Nitish's decision of switching parties in the lead up to the Lok Sabha Elections this year.

Even as Nitish's deputy Tejashwi Yadav thanked the BJP and told reporters that “the game has just begun”, his elder brother and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap, teared into Nitish's move, saying, “Girgit toh bas yun hi badnaam hai [Chameleon is infamous for no reason at all]".

“गिरगिट” तो बस यूँ ही बदनाम है..! रंग बदलने की रफ़्तार से तो पलटिस कुमार को भी “गिरगिट रत्न“ से सम्मानित करना चाहिए। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 28, 2024

"It is actually Paltis Kumar who should be honoured with the 'Girgit Ratna' [award] for the speed with which he changes colours", the State Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, wrote on social media platform ‘X’, in what appeared to be a post-laden with raw sarcasm aimed at Nitish's decision to switch sides, yet again, in a rather hasty yet opportunistic move.

His remarks come as the JDU-RJD tussle within the ‘Mahagathbandan’ [grand alliance] coalition is now out in the open, with members of the RJD taking to the streets, and protesting against Nitish's decision, which is also likely to deal a huge blow to the opposition bloc - the INDI alliance.

People of Bihar Will Never Forgive This ‘Expert’ of Betrayal, Congress Says

Meanwhile, the Congress also criticized Nitish's recent move, saying, "the people of Bihar will never forgive this "expert" of betrayal and those making him dance to their tunes.

Noteworthily, Nitish had joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP, accusing it of trying to "split" his party. He had formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties.

Dubbing him as "Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram", the Congress said there are many people like him in the country. The expression was used widely in politics in the 90s referring to the frequent floor-crossing and switching of parties.

There Are Many People Like Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram in India, Mallikarjun Kharge Says

Stressing that the Congress already knew about Kumar's decision to leave the alliance, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “There are many people like 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' in the country”.

“Earlier, he and I were fighting together, and now when I spoke with Lalu (Prasad) ji and Tejashwi ji, they also said that Nitish is going”, news agency PTI quoted Kharge as saying. “If Nitish wanted to stay, he would have stayed”, Kharge reportedly said, adding, “We did not say anything in order to keep the INDI bloc intact”.

Interestingly, after severing ties with the BJP in 2022, Nitish Kumar had embarked on a ‘mission to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP’, which eventually culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc - the INDI alliance.

Asserting that a "political drama" is being created in order to divert attention from the Congress party's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "it is clear that the prime minister and the BJP are "scared" of the yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, which is set to enter Bihar soon.

(With inputs from PTI)


