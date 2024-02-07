Nitish Kumar Likely to Be Sworn in As Bihar Chief Minister Again | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar again, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If Nitish Kumar becomes the CM again, it will be his ninth term in Bihar.

The Bihar political scenario had a major twist two days ago when Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan to have the BJP as his party Janata Dal (United)’s ally again.

Advertisement

Known to switch sides at the drop of a hat, the decision by Nitish Kumar may not have come as a surprise to most people. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seems to have been in shock, reportedly having called Nitish at least five times.

Just before Nitish decided to go with the BJP again, whom he had broken ties with in 2022, the Mahagathbandhan had maintained that they will fight the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as one unit.

Advertisement

Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) was the ruling alliance in Bihar until Nitish Kumar parted ways with it. The Mahagathbandhan consisted of Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation - CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).

Advertisement

BJP's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde arrives to meet the Governor.

Nitish Kumar to resign after Legislative Party Meet, which will be held at 10 am on Sunday.

In a big jolt to the INDI alliance, HAM's Jiten Ram Manjhi has turned down Congress' and RJD's request to join the INDI alliance in Bihar.

On Bihar political situation, BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary says,“ Nitish Kumar has not resigned and nobody has withdrawn support, if something happens, then only we will have any information...BJP wants to know the situation of Bihar and then only we will take a decision...”.

We will support the Bihar CM if he joins hands with BJP & forms the NDA govt. Our leader is not in sync with the Bihar CM in terms of the ideologies but if he becomes the part of the bigger party then we'll support them

“We might have problems. One of the architects of this alliance is the Bihar CM. They know this is a national alliance. Local issues shouldn't take precedence over national issues,” says senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Meeting to take place after Nitish Kumar resigns tonight. According to our sources, there will be a meeting with BJP and JDU. Letter of Support will be sent to the Governor and time will be sought for tomorrow for the swearing-in.

The arithmetic looks strong as the combined strength of JDU, BJP and 1 Independent amounts to 128 MLAs, which is 6 more than the magic number of 122

Nitish Kumar likely to be sworn-in at 4 pm on Sunday for the ninth time as Bihar CM.

“The game is not yet over,” says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Amit Shah cancels Telangana visit amid Bihar crisis, likely to land in Bihar along with Nadda on Sunday.

BJP President JP Nadda likely to be present at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow: Report.

All BJP MLAs To Meet Again Tomorrow At 9 AM In BJP Office in Patna: Sources.

On INDIA alliance and Bihar political situation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "This alliance is unnatural...something that is unnatural can't survive long. So, automatically this unnatural alliance will have a natural death...whatever is happening in Bihar, we have no role in it, the differences that are happening, it is because of them only...some of the most corrupt parties are part of INDIA alliance...Nitish Kumar doesn't want to be with them now..."



#WATCH | On INDIA alliance and Bihar political situation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, " This alliance is unnatural...something that is unnatural can't survive long. So, automatically this unnatural alliance will have a natural death...whatever is happening in Bihar, we… pic.twitter.com/4UsmxRU6ui — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Lalu has asked all his MLAs to remain in Patna. He has further instructed them not to switch off mobile phones

RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav says, “In the meeting, we discussed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats.”

#WATCH | Bihar: RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav says, "In the meeting, we discussed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats." pic.twitter.com/E1iC7V4MlA — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

JDU asks all MLAs to come to Patna by 7 pm

"Lalu Prasad Ji was also present in the meeting. All issues were discussed. Every aspect was analysed. Can we ever think of toppling that government? All MLAs said in one voice that you can take whatever decision you want," said RJD's Manoj Jha.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is himself not aware which party he belongs to. We didn’t make him coordinator (of INDIA bloc) as we don't trust him,” says JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya on Bihar political turmoil.

Bihar BJP core committee meeting concludes, in Patna " Nitish Kumar is still the CM and Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy CM, what can I say on this...," says Union Minister Giriraj Singh