Updated January 28th, 2024 at 06:56 IST
TOP STORY/ Bihar Politics LIVE: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath as Bihar CM on January 28
Nitish Kumar is likely to be sworn in as chief minister of Bihar again - for the ninth time - and this once, with the support of the BJP.
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar again, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If Nitish Kumar becomes the CM again, it will be his ninth term in Bihar.
The Bihar political scenario had a major twist two days ago when Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan to have the BJP as his party Janata Dal (United)’s ally again.
Known to switch sides at the drop of a hat, the decision by Nitish Kumar may not have come as a surprise to most people. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seems to have been in shock, reportedly having called Nitish at least five times.
Just before Nitish decided to go with the BJP again, whom he had broken ties with in 2022, the Mahagathbandhan had maintained that they will fight the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as one unit.
Mahagathbandhan in Bihar
The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) was the ruling alliance in Bihar until Nitish Kumar parted ways with it. The Mahagathbandhan consisted of Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation - CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates
- BJP's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde arrives to meet the Governor.
- Nitish Kumar to resign after Legislative Party Meet, which will be held at 10 am on Sunday.
- In a big jolt to the INDI alliance, HAM's Jiten Ram Manjhi has turned down Congress' and RJD's request to join the INDI alliance in Bihar.
- On Bihar political situation, BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary says,“ Nitish Kumar has not resigned and nobody has withdrawn support, if something happens, then only we will have any information...BJP wants to know the situation of Bihar and then only we will take a decision...”.
- We will support the Bihar CM if he joins hands with BJP & forms the NDA govt. Our leader is not in sync with the Bihar CM in terms of the ideologies but if he becomes the part of the bigger party then we'll support them
- “We might have problems. One of the architects of this alliance is the Bihar CM. They know this is a national alliance. Local issues shouldn't take precedence over national issues,” says senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
- Meeting to take place after Nitish Kumar resigns tonight. According to our sources, there will be a meeting with BJP and JDU. Letter of Support will be sent to the Governor and time will be sought for tomorrow for the swearing-in.
- The arithmetic looks strong as the combined strength of JDU, BJP and 1 Independent amounts to 128 MLAs, which is 6 more than the magic number of 122
- Nitish Kumar likely to be sworn-in at 4 pm on Sunday for the ninth time as Bihar CM.
- “The game is not yet over,” says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.
- Amit Shah cancels Telangana visit amid Bihar crisis, likely to land in Bihar along with Nadda on Sunday.
- BJP President JP Nadda likely to be present at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow: Report.
- All BJP MLAs To Meet Again Tomorrow At 9 AM In BJP Office in Patna: Sources.
- On INDIA alliance and Bihar political situation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "This alliance is unnatural...something that is unnatural can't survive long. So, automatically this unnatural alliance will have a natural death...whatever is happening in Bihar, we have no role in it, the differences that are happening, it is because of them only...some of the most corrupt parties are part of INDIA alliance...Nitish Kumar doesn't want to be with them now..."
- Lalu has asked all his MLAs to remain in Patna. He has further instructed them not to switch off mobile phones
- RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav says, “In the meeting, we discussed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. We will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats.”
- JDU asks all MLAs to come to Patna by 7 pm
- "Lalu Prasad Ji was also present in the meeting. All issues were discussed. Every aspect was analysed. Can we ever think of toppling that government? All MLAs said in one voice that you can take whatever decision you want," said RJD's Manoj Jha.
- “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is himself not aware which party he belongs to. We didn’t make him coordinator (of INDIA bloc) as we don't trust him,” says JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya on Bihar political turmoil.
- Bihar BJP core committee meeting concludes, in Patna "Nitish Kumar is still the CM and Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy CM, what can I say on this...," says Union Minister Giriraj Singh
- After Nitish Kumar's about-turn in Bihar politics and joining hands with BJP, Congress leaders will be meeting today at 2 pm in Purnea, Bihar. Congress MLA Ajit Sharma is on the way to Purnea for the meeting. Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has denied reports that the meeting be for the latest political developments in the state.
- BJP is likely to have a meeting of its MPs and MLAs in Patna, Bihar today.
- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said on the current political situation in Bihar: “All this is a rumour. And the restlessness which has arisen due to this rumour can only be taken care of by CM Nitish Kumar. Bihar is a topic of discussion in the whole country, and for good reason. I don't see any rift. In the end, the head of this 'Mahagathbandhan' is Nitish Kumar. Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav laid the foundation, the purpose of which was to defeat the hate politics being done by PM Modi.”
- Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India Anurag Thakur commented upon Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaving the Mahagathbandhan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's decision to go solo in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Thakur said, “They (Opposition) were not even to do 'nyay' within their (INDIA) Alliance, and that's why it is happening in every state.”
- Nitish Kumar participated in the programme of the disaster department in Bihar today. He was all smiles, waving and greeting the media.
- Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi predicted on Friday that Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government won't remain intact.
- Union Minister of Rural Development of India Giriraj Singh said on Bihar politics, “I do not know if the media has more information, but BJP is keeping an eye on the political developments in Bihar. There is the government of alliance (Mahagathbandhan) until Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar or Congress do not speak up. What do I say till then? When (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji was chosen, Lalu ji did not oppose it, no one opposed it. Lalu ji is the one who first broke parties…”
- "It is Nitish Kumar's decision," said Sushil Kumar Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana president and member of parliament, when asked about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
- JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said, “Kaun humko nishane par lega? Teer hamare haath mein hai. (Who can target us? We have the arrow.) Nitish Kumar ji is the elected CM of the state. He does not aspire for any post. Those who have confusion in their mind should know better. Whoever we target, we target directly. We were members of the INDIA bloc. We kept making it clear again and again that we did not want any post. He added, “Whatever news is coming, there is confusion in the politics of Bihar. No one is clearing it. According to the news, it seems that Nitish ji will switch sides. There is no clarification from JDU. No effort is being made to remove the confusion. This is not a good situation for any state and its government. Kabhi idhar, Kabhi udhar (switching sides), in such an environment there is a lack of credibility."
- A meeting of RJD party members will be held at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav, current Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, today at 1 pm. The first meeting will be held at his mother and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has arrived in Buxar for inauguration of the development work at Brahmeshwar Temple.
- Lok Janshakti Party (LJP - Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan commented upon the current state of Bihar politics. He said, “We all want to know what is happening in Bihar. We will know it soon.”
- Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde commented upon about the current political scenario in the state. "The party leaders will meet today to discuss the Lok Sabha Elections 2024," he said. “Is Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo (Nyay) Yatra, an 'INDI Alliance todo (break) yatra?” he asked , adding, “Nitish Kumar I hope that Nitish Kumar remains in INDI Alliance. It was Nitish Kumar who travelled all over India and formed the INDI Alliance, and met every leader. How can anyone leave that INDI Alliance today?”
- LJP's Chirag Paswan visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi amidst the political turmoil in Bihar. He earlier said that he was “in constant touch with the top BJP leadership”.
- BJP meeting in Patna begins.
- Nitish Kumar and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, offered prayers at the Brahmeshwar Temple in Buxar today.
- JDU has said that the Congress is responsible for the break-up of the INDI Alliance.
- Nitish Kumar's meeting is underway at the CM house with Lalan Singh, Vijendra Yadav, Sanjay Jha, Vijay Chowdhary and Ashok Chowdhary.
- LJP - Ram Vilas president Chirag Paswan said about the meeting with Amit Shah, “It was important to know what is happening in Bihar today. On this issue, I held a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji today. I have kept my concerns before them over Bihar. They have given assurance on various issues. The situation is very positive regarding the alliance. In the coming days, the situation will become more clear, and after that, our party will take a stand. We are a part of NDA today.”
- Congress President Mallikarjun said about the Bihar politicial situation, "I don't have any information on JDU moving out of the INDIA alliance. What they have in mind is not clear. I am traveling to Dehradun tomorrow, then to Delhi. I will get the full information and then I will brief you. Let us see what will happen.… Our effort is to unite everyone. I have spoken with Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury. If we unite, we will give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance will be a success. Those who are interested in saving democracy will not change their minds and will stay with us.'"
- Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has blamed the Congress for the current turmoil in Bihar politics and in-fighting in the INDI bloc. Yadav wants Nitish Kumar to return to the Mahagathbandhan.
- On the other hand, sources have told Republic that Akhilesh Yadav may be thinking of an alternate plan to leave the INDI Alliance himself.
- Nitish Kumar likely to resign at 7 pm today. Sources suggest that Nitish Kumar may take oath for the ninth time as the Chief Minister of Bihar with BJP's support on January 28.
Published January 27th, 2024 at 09:41 IST
