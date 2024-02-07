Advertisement

Bihar Politics: Hitting out at Nitish Kumar, Bihar's outgoing deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav got emotional while speaking to reporters and said, "Khela abhi baki hai, we stand with the public." With a lump in his throat, the outgoing Deputy CM said that Nitish killed the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). He was a tired CM. I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us...". Earlier in the day, political analyst Prashant Kishor had also made the same prediction, saying the JDU-BJP alliance won't last long. Echoing similar sentiments, Congress veteran leader Tariq Anwar asserted,"Iss Baar Janata Nitish Kumar Ko Maaf Nahi Karegi (People won't forgive Nitish Kumar this time)."

TEJASHWI YADAV's FIRST REACTION ON NITISH KUMAR

#WATCH | On Nitish Kumar joining NDA and breaking ties with RJD, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "He was a tired CM. Khel abhi shuru huai, khel abhi baki hain. I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..." pic.twitter.com/yQfQmodkEh — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

For the unversed, Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.



Tejashwi's brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav lambasted Nitish, saying the JDU president should be honoured with 'Girgit' (Chameleon) Ratna award for frequently changing his political loyalty.

"Chameleon is infamous for changing their skin ...Paltis Kumar should also be honoured with Chameleon Ratna award for frequently changing his political loyalty…for his speed of colour change", Yadav posted on X. Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was a minister in the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) in the Mahagathbandhan government.