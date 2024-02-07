English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Bihar Ripple Effect: Political Churn in Jharkhand As JMM Expresses Distrust in Nitish?

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has made a big statement against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid the ongoing tussle.

Abhishek Tiwari
Nitish Kumar and Hemant Soren
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Image:PTI
Patna: The political ripple between the ruling JD(U) and the RJD in Bihar has created a sense of political uncertainty, not only in the state but among the INDI Alliance as well. The tussle between the two major parties of the alliance in Bihar has now started reflecting in other states as well, where uncertainty among the regional parties have surged. 

Meanwhile, one of the allies of the INDI Alliance, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has made a big statement against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid the ongoing tussle. The ruling party of Jharkhand has said that they don’t trust Nitish Kumar.

JD(U) had claimed that Nitish Kumar didn't accept to be coordinator of INDI Alliance

Responding to the Bihar politics turmoil, JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is himself not aware which party he belongs to. We didn’t make him coordinator (of INDI Alliance) as we don't trust him.”

The party also said that the lack of trust among the INDI leaders for Nitish Kumar led to the alliance leaders to not appoint him as INDI Bloc coordinator. With this statement, the JMM clarified that Nitish Kumar didn’t reject the post as it was being claimed earlier.

As per claims, it was being said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was proposed to be coordinator of the INDI Alliance during a meeting, but he himself refused to accept the coordinator post for himself.

However, after the JMM revelation, it is now clear that Nitish Kumar was never proposed as coordinator of the alliance. In fact the INDI Alliance parties didn’t want him to be the coordinator. 
 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

