Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Bihar's Ruling Mahagathbandhan Won't Remain Intact: Manjhi Amid Buzz Over Nitish's NDA Return

Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed on Friday that Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan government would not remain intact in coming days.

Ronit Singh
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Jitan Ram Manjhi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who leads the Hindustan Awam Morcha, claimed on Friday that Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan government would not remain intact in coming days, hinting at Nitish Kumar's possible return to the NDA. 

Speaking to reporters, Manjhi claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was aimed at his allies Congress and Lalu Yadav-led RJD.

"There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar. You all are watching it. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was directed at the Congress and RJD. Under these circumstances, do you think they will remain united?" he said.

"The grand alliance government in Bihar would not remain intact at all after this statement of the CM," he added.

Earlier, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had clarified that Kumar's remarks about dynasty politics were not aimed at ally RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad whose one son Tejashwi Yadav is his deputy and another, Tej Pratap Yadav, is a minister.

Tyagi, who is the JD(U)'s political advisor and spokesperson, also said Kumar's expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for conferring Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, did not amount to a "prashansa" (praise).

The averments came in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar’s utterances had brought his alliance with the RJD on the rocks and the JD(U) leader was planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, which he had quit less than two years ago.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya's posts of X, which were later deleted, further added fuel to the speculations.

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, have gone viral on social media. One of these spoke of "those, who are ideologically adrift, claim to be the champions of socialism".

This was construed as an indirect attack on the CM.

However, the RJD later claimed that the posts were aimed at PM Narendra Modi and not Kumar. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

