Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

BJP Alleges 16 Lakh Fake Voters in Bengal, Submits Memorandum to State’s Chief Electoral Officer

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that there are around 16 lakh fake voters in West Bengal and urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) for necessary steps.

Digital Desk
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari submits memorandum to the state's chief electoral officer over 16 lakhs fake voters allegation | Image:PTI/ File Photo
Kolkata: In a big claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that there are around 16 lakh fake voters in West Bengal and urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state to take necessary steps to address the problem. The BJP delegation also submitted a memorandum to the CEO of West Bengal on the issue.

BJP urges commission to take steps to remove fake voters

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikar led the delegation of the West Bengal BJP leaders, who expressed his disappointment with the poll panel's failure to address the issue despite assurances.

"Despite assurances of weeding out duplicate voters, nothing much was achieved. We regret to put on record that practically no steps were taken. There are around 16 lakh duplicate names in the voter list. Most interestingly, the gap between votes polled by the TMC and the BJP in 2019 was around 17 lakhs only," Adhikari told reporters.

Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, urged the commission to take steps to remove duplicate voters from the electoral rolls. 
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

