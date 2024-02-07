The Congress and the BJP will hold a 10-day exercise this week to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April or May this year. | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a 10-day exercise this week to finalise candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in April or May this year. The Congress, which has received names for probable list of ministers, is considering viable options, and has started collecting survey reports through private agencies to assess its members for competing with the BJP candidates.

For the BJP, however, the task largely revolves around whether or not the party should retain its sitting MPs. The data has been collected and probables have been identified in the areas where changes need to be made in the second-round of candidates' selection. The opinion of the local leaders of the party was collected on the occasion. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has identified alternative potential candidates in his own network, Republic has learnt.

The Congress government in the state is confident of winning a minimum of 15 seats in the upcoming general elections, with the party even suggesting that it will even go up to 20 seats, riding on the back of poll guarantees and the [current] administration's work.

A Congress leader told Republic on the condition of anonymity that, “Congress has walked the talk and has delivered on all guarantees”. While acknowledging the burden caused by the party on the state exchequer, the leader defended the Congress, saying, “if the people vote in large numbers in the upcoming polls, then it will be an indication that they have accepted the model of guarantees implemented by the Congress government”.

“The caste equation will not be the only criterion, but it will definitely be detrimental in all the Lok Sabha constituencies”, the Congress leader further said, adding, that "the state-high command will keep that as one of the parameters for candidate selection."

The Congress's candidates list, so far, includes the names of sitting MLAs, former ministers and eminent personalities from different walks of life. The move comes in the backdrop of the Congress's view that there should be no surprise-candidate-experiment this time. Therefore, the Congress party has decided to accommodate well-known leaders, while factoring-in the caste equations and individual influence, Republic has learnt.

BJP Banks on Ram Mandir, PM Modi & Development

The BJP, on the other hand, is largely focussing on seats from where the sitting MPs should be changed as there has been infighting in several district units with the most-recent instance being reported from Bidar wherein sitting BJP MLAs Prabhu Chavan and Sharanu Salaga openly rebelled against minister Bhagwanth Khuba in the presence of BY Vijayendra at a public event.

Asserting that the Congress government is ‘anti-Hindu’, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told Republic that “they [Congress leadership] have played with the sentiments of the people by opposing Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram”.

Stressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is a guarantee in himself”, Narayanaswamy said, “The 10 years of PM Modi's administration is a testimony to development”, adding that “the [Congress] government will not be able to deliver these guarantees in the long-run as they have already fallen into a debt trap”.

Both the parties – the BJP and the Congress – are aiming to partially complete the process of fielding candidates in the first week of or mid-February. The Congress's list of probables will be discussed and finalized at a screening committee meeting that is scheduled be held in Delhi. The BJP, however, will likely finalise the probables in Bengaluru, in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The list of probable candidates will then be sent for further approval by the central election committee, and the final selection of candidates is expected to take place after February 25.