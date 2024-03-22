Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:01 IST
BJP Complains to EC Against Shiva Rajkumar's Film Publicity During Election Campaigns
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Karnataka unit has urged the Election Commission to halt actor Shiva Rajkumar's film publicity during Elections.
Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Karnataka unit has filed a complaint against actor Shiva Rajkumar. The urgent request letter has been presented to the Office of The Chief Electoral Officer in Bangalore. The letter by R Raghu (Kautilya) of the BJP urges the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prohibit actor Shiva Rajkumar’s films, advertisements and billboards from being displayed during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaigns.
Shiva Rajkumar has begun campaigning for his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, who is the Congress candidate from Shivamogga in the state.
The letter from BJP urges the ECI to issue an “order to cinema halls, TV channels, social media platforms, and local organizations to refrain from displaying any films, advertisements, or billboards featuring Mr. Shivraj Kumar until the conclusion of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections”.
The letter urges the Election Commission to “exercise its authority and enforce stringent measures to maintain impartiality and uphold the principles of democracy”.
The complaint letter further reads, “Shri Shivraj Kumar, a prominent figure in the state and currently engaged in a statewide election campaign for the Congress party, holds significant influence over the populace through his cinematic work and public persona. While we respect his right to participate in the democratic process, it is imperative to maintain a level playing field and prevent undue advantage or influence during the election period.”
“As per the code of conduct established for electoral processes, it is imperative to ensure a fair and unbiased environment where no individual or entity can unduly influence the electorate,” the letter further reads.
